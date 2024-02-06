Insurance broker, friends dive into scuba business

Nine years ago, Nick Laiben went on a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico, and while he was there he took advantage of a “discover scuba resort course” at his hotel. The course gave him a chance to “sample” the undersea world of scuba diving.

He was hooked.

The Cape Girardeau insurance broker eventually earned his PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) open-water and dive-master certifications and now he, along with two other scuba diving enthusiasts, plan to open a scuba diving store and training center in Cape Girardeau later this spring.

“Scuba” is an acronym for “self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.”

Laiben and his business (and diving) partners, Earnie Wilson and Mitch Penn, both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, expect to open Cape Dive & Travel sometime next month at 623 South Silver Springs Road, Suite 310, in the Shawnee Center.

“It’s going to be a PADI Five Star dive shop,” he said and explained the “five star” designation means it will offer a range of products, services and diver training. “It also means we have to have a scuba-quality compressor before we open. Ours is being custom built to our specifications, and we’re waiting on that right now.”

The compressor will make it possible for Cape Dive & Travel to refill diver air tanks, a service Laiben said is not available in the immediate area.

Laiben said Cape Dive & Travel will be a “sister” facility to Ozark Dive Shop in Poplar Bluff, which is owned by Penn and Wilson. While he is not certain how many scuba divers live in the Cape Girardeau area, he is confident a scuba operation here can be successful.

“We have received numerous messages from people through our Facebook page who are divers that we weren’t even aware of,” he said.

“I think there’s a much better opportunity for a (scuba) shop in Cape than in Poplar Bluff,” Laiben said. “If the one in Poplar Bluff can make it, there’s no way this can fail.”