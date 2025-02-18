The Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team is prepared to report on the winter weather approaching the Butler County area.

The group has the area covered in the event of storms, floods, and everything in between with advanced radar and communication techniques.

Craig Meador, director of the PBSWRT, splits his time between his monitoring setups in Doniphan and Poplar Bluff.

Along with Assistant Director Steve Seawright, his eyes are always on the sky.

“Our spotters will be getting current valid updates,” Meador assured.

The accumulation could be anywhere from four to nine inches.

“It’s hard to pin it down,” he observed.

In any event, the PBSWRT will be watchfully waiting to keep residents and officials informed.

When weather events come to the region, the team monitors storm progress on a real-time updating radar called WSV-3. Meador noted this radar has the same level of capability as the National Weather Service Paducah’s.