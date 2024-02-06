Inquest: Violence, not suicide, killed man at Fredericktown party

PARK HILLS, Mo. -- A Black man who died during a party at the Fredericktown home of a man with a history of bigoted social media posts was killed by violence, not suicide, a jury found after a coroner's inquest.

Friday's inquest into the death of 19-year-old Derontae Martin came after his family and racial injustice activists questioned the initial finding Martin shot himself in the head during a party at a rural house April 25.

Martin was found in the attic of a home near Fredericktown, where Martin and his family had lived until shortly before his death. Some of the people at the party initially told police he had shot himself.

The six-person jury that heard testimony from about 20 people Friday had to decide whether Martin's death was the result of violence, suicide, accident or natural causes.

It is unclear how the case will go forward now and Madison County Prosecutor M. Dwight Robbins declined to comment after the hearing, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Dr. Russell Deidiker, the pathologist who performed the autopsy on Martin, testified Martin died from a gunshot wound fired at close contact to his head.

A second autopsy, which was commissioned by Martin's family, indicated the gun had been fired from a different range. Deidiker said that autopsy was done after Martin's body was cleaned and didn't change his opinion.