Audio from an inquest into the shooting death of Derontae Martin offers widely conflicting accounts of how the young Black man died inside a rural Missouri home during a party in April. One witness said someone confessed to killing Martin; another said he saw Martin shoot himself.

The Associated Press obtained the audio through a state open-records request. At the hearing in July, a six-person jury, without elaborating, overruled a local coroner's decision Martin shot himself, ruling instead he died by "violence."

Nearly two months after the inquest, Martin's relatives worry that investigators, convinced in their initial finding of suicide, are ignoring the ruling from the coroner's inquest jury.

"Honestly, I feel like I'm stuck and there's nobody helping," Martin's mother, Ericka Lotts, said, fighting back tears. "I feel like nobody cares."

No investigator involved will discuss the case. Madison County Prosecutor M. Dwight Robbins and a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman both said they don't comment on investigations. Sheriff Katy McCutcheon didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

Martin, 19, was among several young people at an April party at a home near Fredericktown, about 50 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau.

Around 3 a.m. April 25, a shot rang out from the attic. Martin was dead of a gunshot wound. The coroner ruled it a suicide.

Martin's family didn't believe it, and their concerns were heightened because the shooting happened at a home owned by a man who has used Facebook postings to mock foreign accents and defend the Confederate flag. One meme he posted said, "Here's my apology for being white," and shows a hand flipping a middle finger. In testimony at the inquest, he admitted using racial slurs.

Because the man is not charged with a crime, The Associated Press is not naming him. He does not have a listed phone number.

Much of the testimony at the inquest pointed to suicide, including that of Zachary Graham, who said he saw Martin in an attic closet, holding a gun to his own head.

"Did you see him shoot himself?" Rollins asked at the inquest hearing.

"Yes," Graham replied.