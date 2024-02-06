All sections
NewsOctober 20, 2018

Input on aquatic center requested by City of Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau is requesting input on the proposed indoor aquatic facility coming to the city, according to a news release. A survey is available at www.cityofcape.org/aquaticscommittee through Nov. 1. Information provided by the community through the survey will be used to help the aquatic facility consultants develop a draft plan for the cityï¿½s consideration, the release stated...

Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau is requesting input on the proposed indoor aquatic facility coming to the city, according to a news release.

A survey is available at www.cityofcape.org/aquaticscommittee through Nov. 1.

Information provided by the community through the survey will be used to help the aquatic facility consultants develop a draft plan for the cityï¿½s consideration, the release stated.

The future aquatic facility will replace the aging Central Municipal Pool (the bubble), as funded through the renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Sales Tax (PRS2) initiative and in possible partnership with the Cape Girardeau School District, according to the release.

Additional information is available by contacting the parks and recreation department at (573) 339-6340.

