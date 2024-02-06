Input on aquatic center requested by City of Cape Girardeau

Information provided by the community through the survey will be used to help the aquatic facility consultants develop a draft plan for the cityï¿½s consideration, the release stated.

The future aquatic facility will replace the aging Central Municipal Pool (the bubble), as funded through the renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Sales Tax (PRS2) initiative and in possible partnership with the Cape Girardeau School District, according to the release.

Additional information is available by contacting the parks and recreation department at (573) 339-6340.