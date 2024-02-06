Lawyer Richard Kuntze has been fighting Cape Girardeau City Hall in court for nearly three years after he was charged with creating a public nuisance for keeping an inoperable Jeep with expired vehicle registration on his property.

Now, he is taking his case to the Missouri Supreme Court after losing in circuit court and in the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Kuntze sued the city, arguing he was in his legal rights to keep the Jeep on his property and the city ordinance is unconstitutional.

The case dates to 2014.

On Jan. 14, 2014, then-Cape Girardeau nuisance-abatement officer Ben Rhymer observed a green Jeep parked in Kuntze’s driveway.

The Jeep had two flat tires, and its vehicle registration had expired in March 2007, court documents show.

Kuntze was not home. Rhymer left notice to register the Jeep and make it operable or have it removed within seven days.

The officer returned Jan. 22, 2014, and found the vehicle in the same condition.

A summons was mailed to Kuntze for allegedly violating the city ordinance.

Kuntze requested the case be tried in circuit court.

In a trial memorandum filed in circuit court in July 2014, Kuntze said the city had not defined “registered, improperly registered or displaying proper license plates” within the specific ordinance.

“The city does not charge that the vehicle does not display ‘proper’ license plates, but rather that the plates are ‘expired.’ It is undisputed that the plates are properly issued by the state of Missouri,” Kuntze wrote.

He wrote that “properly issued plates which are expired do not support a conviction under the terms of the ordinance.”

The ordinance states an “inoperable vehicle or part thereof, located on any property in the city, is hereby declared to be a public nuisance.”

City code defines an inoperable vehicle as “any vehicle which is not registered or which is improperly registered within the state, or is not displaying proper license plates, or which is inoperable for more than 72 hours.”