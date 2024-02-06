Innovative Financial Solutions presents gift to Cape family

MacKenzie Huffman and her family were gifted nine months of mortgage payments Wednesday, July 12, from Innovative Financial Solutions in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation.

Loren Huffman, MacKenzie Huffman's son, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma Nov. 1. Both Huffmans have been at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, since Dec. 7 for Loren to receive chemotherapy treatments.

"He had several biopsies, which concluded he had a Ewing's sarcoma, which is an aggressive cancer in the bone, and he was transferred to St. Jude and started chemo immediately and had some nodes removed from his lungs," MacKenzie Huffman said.

According to www.OrthoInfo.org, "Ewing's sarcoma is a cancerous (malignant) tumor that usually begins growing in a bone. It occurs primarily in children and young adults, often appearing during the teen years."

Innovative Financial Solutions owner Brock Alspaugh said he and the company are "big believers" in giving back to the community.