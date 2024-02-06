Inmate's calls lead to probe, murder charge

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Williamsville, Missouri, man was charged Friday with first-degree murder after being accused of suffocating his 85-year-old bedridden father in September 2016 after a heated disagreement.

The motive was to receive a substantial inheritance of property his father allegedly had revoked, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.

Kevin Eugene Hayes, 54, has been incarcerated for nearly three weeks on suspicion of three counts of first-degree property damage. Before his arrest Aug. 28, he had been released on bond for unrelated charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

While behind bars, Hayes implicated himself in the death of his father, Floyd Hayes, formerly of Broseley, Missouri. It was a recorded phone conversation with a bail bondsman Aug. 19 that led to an investigation.

“During screening of jail-inmate phone calls, Hayes made mention of a homicide,” Dobbs said. “After listening to the conversation, it was evident to me that the details surrounding his dad’s death on Sept. 4 were suspicious.”

According to the sheriff’s probable-cause statement, all phone calls contain a recorded message from the operator that notifies both parties they are being recorded.

“Furthermore, Hayes has indicated in other jail-phone conversations that he knows inmate conversations are recorded,” Dobbs stated.

During the conversation, Hayes requested that bondsman David Lundy “have firm conversations” with his wife, Amanda Hayes, to sway her to remove the order of protection restraining him from contacting her.

During the same conversation, he mentioned his father and the date Sept. 4, 2016. He said, “If (Amanda) wants to set behind bars for 30 ... years, she better think about it,” followed by, “I can do my time; can she do hers?”

Hayes went on to explain recent physical abuse he inflicted on his wife is because “she brings up my inheritance and my dad, and I told her don’t ever ... bring it up again, and it’s all in the past, and it’s gone; let’s move on with our lives. She did that, and that’s why I’m smacking the piss out of her,” according to the statement.