KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri prisons have been ordered to eliminate smoking after an asthmatic inmate serving a life sentence for two murders won a court judgment.

The Kansas City Star reported Missouri has been ordered to go smoke-free by April 1 because of the lawsuit Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington filed.

Missouri already bans smoking inside prison buildings, but it allowed it in designated areas outside. The evidence at trial showed inmates commonly are written up for smoking in their cells.

State officials haven't announced details of their plan to eliminate smoking at 21 correctional facilities.