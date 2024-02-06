All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 13, 2017

Inmate says state's sexual-predator law is unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney for a man who served a 25-year prison sentence for rape argued Thursday a Missouri law allowing him to be committed indefinitely to a mental institution as a "sexually violent predator" is unconstitutional. The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys for Jay Nelson and the state about its sexually violent predator statute...

By KATIE KULL ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney for a man who served a 25-year prison sentence for rape argued Thursday a Missouri law allowing him to be committed indefinitely to a mental institution as a "sexually violent predator" is unconstitutional.

The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys for Jay Nelson and the state about its sexually violent predator statute.

The law states if prisoners have a "mental abnormality" making them act out in a sexually violent way, they should be evaluated before they leave prison.

If a team of Department of Corrections and Department of Mental Health experts determines the prisoners still are dangerous, a judge can commit the offenders to a secure mental-health facility following the completion of their criminal sentences.

People committed as sexually violent predators can't leave the mental-health facility until they are reviewed and deemed safe to be released.

Nelson was convicted of rape in 1989.

While in prison, he was accused of sexually assaulting female guards.

The state subsequently classified Nelson as a sexually violent predator, and he was committed in 2015 to the Department of Mental Health until doctors determine he is safe for release.

Nelson's attorney argued in the Supreme Court the requirements for release, as set out in the statute, are impossible to meet.

She said no person in Missouri committed to the program had been released after being committed as a sexual predator.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nelson's attorney, Chelsea Mitchell, said the high-security facility where Nelson was sent is not an adequate environment for treatment.

She also disputed the language "sexually violent predator," saying the term was inflammatory and could have affected the way jurors viewed Nelson during the hearing about whether to commit him to a mental-health facility.

The state's attorney, Gregory Goodwin, said the wording didn't make any difference in the trial.

"The term 'sexually violent predator' is just that -- a term," he said.

Goodwin also said even though people committed to the Department of Mental Health have the possibility of being released, there is no requirement they be discharged at any point.

Judges questioned Mitchell on whether Nelson had exhibited behaviors that one day might allow him to be released from mental-health facilities.

Mitchell urged the justices not to "conflate Nelson's conduct" with the wording of the statute.

This is not the first time Missouri's sex-offender rehabilitation program has faced legal action.

A federal lawsuit originally filed in 2009 alleged the program was "mismanaged, underfunded, understaffed and in violation of the United States and Missouri Constitutions."

In that case, the court ruled in 2015 the statute outlining the program itself wasn't unconstitutional, but the "systemic failures regarding risk assessment and release" resulted in prolonged confinement for people who no longer met the confinement criteria.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy