Inmate escapes in Scott County

Scott County authorities are looking for an escaped inmate.
A news release from Scott County Sheriff's Office said Austin Mason, 20, escaped from Chaffee (Missouri) Police Department on Monday night.
Mason was in custody for numerous felony charges and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts or pants.
"It is believed that Mason was picked up inside Chaffee and taken to an unknown location. Mason is known to frequent Poplar Bluff, Missouri," the release states.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason should contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office, (573) 545-3525 or (573) 471-3530; Chaffee Police Department, (573) 887-6911; or Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Headquarters, (573) 840-9500.
