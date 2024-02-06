Inmate deaths connected to COVID-19 rise sharply in Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri prisons have seen a surge of inmate deaths connected to the coronavirus this month, prompting civil rights leaders to urge additional steps to protect prisoners and staff.

Meanwhile, an IT issue is blamed for data on inmate and staff cases and deaths disappearing from the Missouri Department of Corrections website. Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Tuesday the state was upgrading to a new system when officials discovered the data wasn't exporting. It isn't clear when it will be fixed.

During the first few months of the pandemic, confirmed coronavirus cases were common but mostly mild among Missouri prisoners. Through August, the state had reported just one inmate death.

But Pojmann said 26 additional inmates infected with COVID-19 have died since September, most of them this month. She said the deaths have occurred at 11 of the 18 prisons for men. No female prisoners with COVID-19 have died.

In most cases, it isn't certain COVID-19 was the primary cause of death, Pojmann said. All but two of the victims had serious underlying conditions such as late-stage renal failure, heart disease or cancer, she said. Most were older than 60.

Four Corrections Department employees have died -- three prison workers and one person who worked at the office in Jefferson City.

Pojmann said up to 4,500 inmates have been infected, including 758 active cases. Among staff, 254 workers currently have the virus among up to 1,800 infected since the pandemic began. She said the exact numbers of total infections is hard to determine because some cases may have been counted twice.