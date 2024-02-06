Inmate death at Bonne Terre prison

An inmate serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree attempted robbery in Pemiscot County died Wednesday night at a prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Terry Thornton, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, according to a Thursday media advisory from the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was received in the correctional system June 25.
The release stated an autopsy will be conducted.
