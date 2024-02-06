All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 5, 2017

Inmate convicted in deadly 2006 Missouri prison stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An inmate was convicted Wednesday of using a makeshift knife to fatally stab a fellow prisoner and injure another more than a decade ago at a federal prison hospital in Missouri. The same jurors who found Ulysses Jones Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts will hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An inmate was convicted Wednesday of using a makeshift knife to fatally stab a fellow prisoner and injure another more than a decade ago at a federal prison hospital in Missouri.

The same jurors who found Ulysses Jones Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts will hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty. Jones, 61, is being treated for end-stage renal disease and it's unclear whether he would survive the decadelong appeal process that is typical before an execution. His defense lawyers say he is slowly dying.

The deadly attack happened in January 2006 after Timothy Baker accused Jones and another inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield of stealing, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release said that after Baker took medication to make him sleep, Jones stabbed him in the chest. Baker leaped up from his bed, took a few steps forward and then fell facedown. Jones then jumped on Baker's back and stabbed him at least four more times. The 38-year-old Baker, who was from Ohio, had served about half of his six-year sentence for a cocaine-related conviction when he was killed.

A second inmate sustained multiple injuries while attempting to fend Jones off, the release said.

On the day before the attack, Baker and 10 other inmates signed a petition that accused Jones and the other inmate of the thefts and asked they be removed from the unit, the release said.

Jones already is serving a life sentence for two robberies and killings in 1979 and 1980 in Washington, D.C.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy