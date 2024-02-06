Inmate convicted in deadly 2006 Missouri prison stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An inmate was convicted Wednesday of using a makeshift knife to fatally stab a fellow prisoner and injure another more than a decade ago at a federal prison hospital in Missouri.

The same jurors who found Ulysses Jones Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts will hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty. Jones, 61, is being treated for end-stage renal disease and it's unclear whether he would survive the decadelong appeal process that is typical before an execution. His defense lawyers say he is slowly dying.

The deadly attack happened in January 2006 after Timothy Baker accused Jones and another inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield of stealing, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.