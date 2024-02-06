All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 18, 2017
Inmate alleges forced 'fight nights' at Missouri jail
NEVADA, Mo. -- An inmate said in a lawsuit he was forced to participate in "fight nights" at least nine times at a southwest Missouri jail. Alexander Trexel is seeking more than $100 million in punitive damages in the suit filed Monday in Vernon County. He was jailed there on felony stealing and misdemeanor trespassing charges before being transferred Tuesday to Cedar County...
Associated Press

NEVADA, Mo. -- An inmate said in a lawsuit he was forced to participate in "fight nights" at least nine times at a southwest Missouri jail.

Alexander Trexel is seeking more than $100 million in punitive damages in the suit filed Monday in Vernon County. He was jailed there on felony stealing and misdemeanor trespassing charges before being transferred Tuesday to Cedar County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Joplin Globe reported Trexel alleges he required stitches for a cut above his eye and suffers from "fear and anxiety." Trexel's lawyer, Dustin Dunfield, didn't return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the jail has security cameras that cover "most of" its grounds. He said the county's policy is not to comment on pending litigation.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy