Injured officer fatally shoots suspect

ST. LOUIS -- A suspect was killed and an officer injured Wednesday afternoon following a confrontation outside a St. Louis gas station, according to authorities.

The shooting happened after two patrol officers spotted a recently stolen SUV at the service station, police chief John Hayden said at a news conference. One officer got out and approached the driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

With the driver's side door open, the SUV suddenly accelerated backward before crashing, Hayden said. The officer "was caught between the door and the actual car itself" and fired his gun, the chief said. Hayden didn't know how many shots were fired.

The suspect was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The officer was not shot but suffered what Hayden described as a significant but not life-threatening head injury. Police were trying to determine how the officer was injured.