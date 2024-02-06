Injured bald eagle dies

A bald eagle injured with a collision with a vehicle on Interstate 55 has died.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol recalls the afternoon the collision happened, hearing a trooper on police radio reporting that a bald eagle had been hit by a vehicle. Last Tuesday, the injured bald eagle was taken from the crash site on Interstate 55 in Jackson and brought to Cape Girardeau for treatment. Pictures of the eagle, a notorious symbol of America, were circulated online. Little if any blood was visible in the photos, where the eagle appeared alert and fairly healthy. X-rays showed no broken bones. The eagle was confirmed to be a female.

Although the sight of a downed eagle was a novelty for some the firefighters and state troopers responding, the accident did not surprise Sgt. Parrott.

"Bald eagles are beautiful, but they are some of the biggest scavengers out there. If there's a dead animal by the side of the road they will feast on it for a while, and I'm guessing that's what was going on when a car came by," Parrott said.

Other than the eagle, no one suffered any injuries, although, according to Parrott, the impact with the eagle was forceful enough to break a car windshield.