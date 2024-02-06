Inflation could cause issues with fireworks displays this year

As with many things these days, the effects of inflation have the potential to be felt in Fourth of July celebrations, too, as some items may cost twice as much as last year.

But Chris Sander, CEO of Powder Monkey Fireworks Inc., said his business hasn't been hit as hard by price hikes with him ordering most of his stock years before.

"So I was very conscious of this happening this year and I planned ahead ordering things two years ago in some cases that just now arrived for sale. Took a long time with the shipping crisis to get things," Sander said. "So there's fireworks I'm selling this year, I ordered and paid for two years ago. Whenever the price was increased, yeah, I'm finally getting to recoup some of my inventory expense."

He said even ordering early hasn't saved all of his items from showing inflation, such as some "cakes" costing two times as much as last year.

"They're called cake, the ones that are specifically built with separation distance between each tube, nine on the board or 3-inch tubes. Those are maybe $200. I've seen them at [other fireworks retailers] as much as $400. Like three years ago, they would have been maybe $60 or $80. So they've gone up [400%] or 500% on the retail side."

Sander said one of his concerns with his prices being low is if he can "keep it on the shelf."