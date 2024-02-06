Inflation could cause issues with fireworks displays this year

As with many things these days, the effects of inflation have the potential to be felt in Fourth of July celebrations, too, as some items may cost twice as much as last year.
But Chris Sander, CEO of Powder Monkey Fireworks Inc., said his business hasn't been hit as hard by price hikes with him ordering most of his stock years before.
"So I was very conscious of this happening this year and I planned ahead ordering things two years ago in some cases that just now arrived for sale. Took a long time with the shipping crisis to get things," Sander said. "So there's fireworks I'm selling this year, I ordered and paid for two years ago. Whenever the price was increased, yeah, I'm finally getting to recoup some of my inventory expense."
He said even ordering early hasn't saved all of his items from showing inflation, such as some "cakes" costing two times as much as last year.
"They're called cake, the ones that are specifically built with separation distance between each tube, nine on the board or 3-inch tubes. Those are maybe $200. I've seen them at [other fireworks retailers] as much as $400. Like three years ago, they would have been maybe $60 or $80. So they've gone up [400%] or 500% on the retail side."
Sander said one of his concerns with his prices being low is if he can "keep it on the shelf."
He said with rising inflation people might see a difference in the number of shows popping up around town.
"It's not gonna affect whether or not people celebrate but it's going [have an effect]. I would say I think the biggest difference this year is going to be whether or not they invite 100 people to their house or they do a show that would be enjoyed by 10 family members or something. If you have a big show with a big party, you need to buy big fireworks, and those are the ones that are hard to find," Sander said.
He said the number of shows being lower than years before, could also be a safety issue for some.
"Fireworks safety becomes an issue because somebody who might have gone to a show previously, they're now lighting it themselves in the backyard for the first time — they've never lit fireworks before and we just consider sharing safety tips on using fireworks a big priority," he said. "Printed it on our shopping bags, hanging it on posters in the retail store, doing press releases to news and radio. We invite people to look at the safety videos on our social media."
The City of Cape Girardeau's celebration hasn't been affected too much by inflation. City of Cape Girardeau Parks Division Manager Brock Davis, parks division manage with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said there haven't been any issues on they're side for setting up fireworks for the Great American 4th of July event at Arena Park.
