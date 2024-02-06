Inflation and asphalt — the impact on MoDOT's Southeast region

The costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral.
The price of asphalt is no exception.
Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District, told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) stakeholders this month the increase is marked and substantial.
"We're seeing a 30% to 50% inflationary impact," said Brandon, who has been with the state transportation agency since 2000. "Asphalt, which used to cost $60 a ton, is now around $100 a ton."
The website www.roadsbridges.com notes price hikes already are diminishing the value of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law just seven months ago.
That law had included, among other things, a roughly 25% increase in regular highway program funding for states.
"Those dollars are essentially evaporating," said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). "The cost of those projects is going up by 20%, by 30%, and just wiping out that increase from the federal government that they were so excited about earlier in the year."
