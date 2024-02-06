Inflation and asphalt — the impact on MoDOT's Southeast region

The costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral.

The price of asphalt is no exception.

Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District, told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) stakeholders this month the increase is marked and substantial.

"We're seeing a 30% to 50% inflationary impact," said Brandon, who has been with the state transportation agency since 2000. "Asphalt, which used to cost $60 a ton, is now around $100 a ton."

The website www.roadsbridges.com notes price hikes already are diminishing the value of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law just seven months ago.