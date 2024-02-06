All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2022

Inflation and asphalt — the impact on MoDOT's Southeast region

The costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral. The price of asphalt is no exception. Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District, told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) stakeholders this month the increase is marked and substantial...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 on June 9 in St. Louis. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in MoDOT's Southeast region said earlier this month inflation has caused the cost of new asphalt to rise substantially.
Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 on June 9 in St. Louis. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in MoDOT's Southeast region said earlier this month inflation has caused the cost of new asphalt to rise substantially.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

The costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral.

The price of asphalt is no exception.

Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District, told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) stakeholders this month the increase is marked and substantial.

"We're seeing a 30% to 50% inflationary impact," said Brandon, who has been with the state transportation agency since 2000. "Asphalt, which used to cost $60 a ton, is now around $100 a ton."

The website www.roadsbridges.com notes price hikes already are diminishing the value of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law just seven months ago.

That law had included, among other things, a roughly 25% increase in regular highway program funding for states.

"Those dollars are essentially evaporating," said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). "The cost of those projects is going up by 20%, by 30%, and just wiping out that increase from the federal government that they were so excited about earlier in the year."

MoDOT area projects

  • Highway 177 project in Cape Girardeau County is expected to be complete Nov. 1, weather permitting, according to MoDOT's website, mitigating flooding issues by raising the roadway.
  • Route AB project from Interstate 55 Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 is slated for completion Friday, The contractor has been performing shoulder work and pavement repair.

The road was reduced to a single lane Sept. 12 with a 10-foot width restriction.

Local News
