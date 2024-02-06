Infant saved by emergency c-section after fatal wreck has brain damage

The 7-month-old girl who was saved with an emergency cesarean section after her mother died in an accident on Interstate 55 has been diagnosed with brain damage, according to court documents.

Maddyson Iler was born after her mother, Sarah Iler, was killed in a three-vehicle wreck May 11 on I-55 just south of Cape Girardeau.

Iler’s sister, Kasandra, sued Matthew Rider, Linden Bulk Transportation and Jerald Lathers for damages in excess of $25,000 after Iler’s death.

According to an amended petition from Alan S. Mandel, Kasandra Iler’s lawyer, Maddyson suffered hypoxic brain trauma as a result of the accident, and she will need medical treatment for the rest of her life. Hypoxic brain trauma often is caused by a lack of oxygen reaching the brain.

Maddyson is under the care of physicians at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and has been receiving physical therapy in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mandel said.

The extent of the brain damage and the subsequent medical treatment that is needed remain unknown, Mandel said.

She does not appear to have cerebral palsy and has reacted in most situations like most other infants, save for some spasticity in the left side of her body, Mandel said.

“As a father of six, she appears to me that she reacts normally,” Mandel said.

The amended petition was filed Oct. 18. Judge Michael Gardner will preside over a motion hearing at 10 a.m. Monday in Cape Girardeau. The first trial date in the case is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2018.

Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Brad Smith and Cpl. Cary Dunavan quickly arrived at the scene after the wreck, and Dunavan gave Sarah Iler CPR in an effort to save the unborn child. The C-section was performed at Saint Francis Medical Center.

“Shout-out to the people at the hospital,” Mandel said. “The fact that she is here is truly a miracle.”