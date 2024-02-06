Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola, 35, and Julio Sandoval, 41, of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola's son. If convicted, both could face up to five years in prison and $250,000 fines.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.

In February, the Kansas City Star reported a man named Julio Sandoval formerly was dean at Agape Boarding School but had relocated to Lighthouse Christian Academy. Prosecutors list Sandoval's address as Piedmont, Missouri, where Lighthouse Christian Academy is located. Lighthouse Christian Academy confirmed Sandoval works there.

The indictment didn't name the school where the boy was taken but said it was in Stockton, Missouri. Agape is in Stockton.

Last year, Agape's longtime doctor, David Smock, was charged with child sex crimes and five employees were charged with assault, though Missouri's attorney general said many more workers should have been charged.

The indictment out of California, unsealed Tuesday, stated Gaviola's son had been living with another family since 2020. He had petitioned for emancipation from his mother and obtained a domestic violence protection order against her in July 2021.

The indictment said that despite the order, Gaviola and Sandoval conspired to take the boy to a Missouri boarding school. It stated people working on behalf of Gaviola and Sandoval found the boy at a Fresno business in August 2021, handcuffed him and forced him into a car. He allegedly remained handcuffed for the entire 27-hour trip to Stockton.