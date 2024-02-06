All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 1, 2017
Indictment: 35 trafficked cigarettes, synthetic drugs
ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say three dozen people from six states have been indicted in Missouri on felony charges related to trafficking of money laundering and the trafficking of cigarettes and synthetic drugs. The indictment returned last week but announced Wednesday alleges the 35 defendants plotted for more than two years to buy contraband cigarettes in St. Louis and resell them in Illinois and New Jersey. ...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say three dozen people from six states have been indicted in Missouri on felony charges related to trafficking of money laundering and the trafficking of cigarettes and synthetic drugs.

The indictment returned last week but announced Wednesday alleges the 35 defendants plotted for more than two years to buy contraband cigarettes in St. Louis and resell them in Illinois and New Jersey. Other defendants are from North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri has the nation’s lowest cigarette tax. Prosecutors allege the proceeds from the illegal sales were laundered through accounts of convenience stores many of the defendants owned or operated.

The indictment also alleges synthetic drugs illegally were sold at a various convenience stores, with some of the defendants making the drugs themselves with precursor chemicals from China.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy