Indiana men arrested in Stoddard County

Two Indianapolis men were taken into custody Monday night in Stoddard County on a range of alleged offenses.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Mack Proctor, 29, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, speeding, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Robert Reed, 30, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The men were taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours.