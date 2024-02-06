All sections
April 16, 2017

Indiana man gets 9 years for Ware, Illinois, tavern burglary

An Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for burglarizing a Ware, Illinois, tavern and a vehicle in Union County, Illinois. Dejun Deneil Booker, 36, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two felony counts of burglary, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds announced...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

An Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for burglarizing a Ware, Illinois, tavern and a vehicle in Union County, Illinois.

Dejun Deneil Booker, 36, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two felony counts of burglary, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds announced.

“Booker burglarized a tavern near Ware in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2016,” Edmonds said in a news release.

Booker was arrested the next day by Union County sheriff’s deputies after a search in the Morgan School Road area, according to the release.

During the search, Booker burglarized a vehicle at a residence on Morgan School Road, Edmonds said.

Officers with the Anna, Jonesboro and Cobden, Illinois, police departments assisted with the search, along with Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation police and the Jackson County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Ware, Illinois

