Indiana man gets 9 years for Ware, Illinois, tavern burglary

An Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for burglarizing a Ware, Illinois, tavern and a vehicle in Union County, Illinois.

Dejun Deneil Booker, 36, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two felony counts of burglary, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds announced.

“Booker burglarized a tavern near Ware in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2016,” Edmonds said in a news release.

Booker was arrested the next day by Union County sheriff’s deputies after a search in the Morgan School Road area, according to the release.

During the search, Booker burglarized a vehicle at a residence on Morgan School Road, Edmonds said.