City officials heard concerns from residents of Indian Hills subdivision at Jackson's regular Board of Aldermen meeting Monday.

In the study session, resident Janice Unger said she'd contacted the police and fire departments to express her concern emergency vehicles might not be able to navigate Highland Drive between Shawnee Boulevard and Nancy Drive when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street. Unger said she has difficulty navigating her own vehicle through the “tight” conditions, and said a fire truck would also have trouble in an emergency.

City administrator Jim Roach said the police and fire departments, as well as the Public Works Department, had reviewed the situation, and Public Works director Kent Peetz showed some photos demonstrating how tight the driving area can be.

Unger said parking has already been repealed along a section of Highland Drive, between Oakland Drive and Gerald Street, on the uphill approach to Gerald.

Peetz said the roads in Indian Hills are between 27 and 33 feet wide, acknowledging they are somewhat narrow. Peetz also said he did not identify any houses in the area in question that did not have, on average, 2.5 offstreet parking spaces per property.

Charles Hutson, also a resident of Indian Hills subdivision, said vehicles from a landscaping company are often parked in the 1100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard. Hutson said the trucks with long trailers are often parked on both sides of the street, and that can make getting to the stoplight at Shawnee and East Jackson Boulevard difficult.

Roach said the city would investigate.

Additionally, as a follow-up to questions raised at the March 4 regular meeting, Peetz provided data on accidents recorded at the intersection of North Georgia and East Main streets.

City leaders are considering adding a left-turn lane on North Georgia Street, to allow traffic to turn east onto Main Street.