Independent review of St. Louis police procedures planned

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Police Department will undergo an independent, outside review of its operations in an effort to improve community policing, protect civil rights and reduce violent crime, city officials said Wednesday.

The review was announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson, public safety director Judge Jimmie Edwards, and police commissioner chief John Hayden, in partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

"This is about acknowledging that Black Lives Matter, and that in our City, far too many Black lives are lost to violence," Krewson said in a statement. "It is about believing that community policing and the duty to intervene are essential, and that continued de-escalation, implicit bias, and racial equity training are critical."

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a similar review of the county police force on Monday, with comparable goals.

St. Louis often has one of the nation's highest murder rates. The city and county also have been roiled by protests and violence, including during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Four police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis County police captain was killed while responding to looting at a pawn shop when protests turned violent last month.