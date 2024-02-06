All sections
NewsFebruary 1, 2018

Independence officers shoot, wound two

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Authorities say police have shot and wounded two people in Independence. The Kansas City Star reported the shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a Dollar General store. Officer John Syme, a police spokesperson, said one of the wounded people has been released from a hospital while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition...

Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Authorities say police have shot and wounded two people in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reported the shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a Dollar General store. Officer John Syme, a police spokesperson, said one of the wounded people has been released from a hospital while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

He said he doesn't know whether the officers or individuals fired first.

No officers were injured, and police say the two people wounded were both armed. No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the shooting.

