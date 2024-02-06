The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has closed the sand volleyball courts at Arena Park after a teenager suffered a cut to her foot Monday when she stepped on a knife buried in the sand.

At least one other knife was found buried in the sand, according to police.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said police were called immediately, and the courts will remain closed for a week. Adult sand volleyball league games have been postponed for the week.

According to a post on the city’s website, “Parks staff will be thoroughly checking the courts with metal detectors and rakes.”

Jones said once games resume, parks staff will check the two outdoor volleyball courts before the start of games each night.

She said city staff also are exploring whether to install security cameras at the courts.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann wrote in a text to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday a police officer responded to the scene at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“Two females in their teens presented him with two very small poorly made kitchen knives that they said were buried under the sand,” Hann wrote.

Police are investigating the incident, Hann said.

Jones called it “incredibly sick” for someone to bury knives in the sand courts.

She said, as far as she can recall, this is the first such incident at the sand volleyball courts.