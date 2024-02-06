Increase of drunken driving not expected despite carGO shutdown

Cape Girardeau police don't anticipate an increase in intoxicated driving despite locally-developed ride-hailing service carGO ceasing operations.
"I would hope that the absence in this single service wouldn't create an increase in driving while intoxicated incidents within our city," Sgt. Joey Hann said. "We always stress that patrons should have a safe return plan in place before they drink outside of their homes."
According to Hann, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's traffic division is constantly monitoring factors that could affect the number of dangerous and impaired drivers, and makes sure there's enough enforcement to manage each situation.
"During holidays or inclement weather, we routinely try to increase our officers who are dedicated to safe driving," Hann said. "This may be something we will have to monitor closely as well."
With the absence of carGO, the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) will be the main transportation service for people in the Cape Girardeau region.
In addition, Hann praised Southeast Missouri State University's Safe Ride service for its students. The service operates from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays in Cape Girardeau.
"Southeast Missouri State has a very successful Safe Ride service for its students and many of their student organizations have 'sober phones' to contact for safe rides."
Students who contact CTA for a Safe Ride are required to show a valid Redhawks ID to use the service.
For more information about CTA, visit www.cgcta.com/taxi. For more information about Southeast's Safe Ride program, visit www.semo.edu/peered/safe-ride.html.
