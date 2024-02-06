Increase of drunken driving not expected despite carGO shutdown

Cape Girardeau police don't anticipate an increase in intoxicated driving despite locally-developed ride-hailing service carGO ceasing operations.

"I would hope that the absence in this single service wouldn't create an increase in driving while intoxicated incidents within our city," Sgt. Joey Hann said. "We always stress that patrons should have a safe return plan in place before they drink outside of their homes."

According to Hann, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's traffic division is constantly monitoring factors that could affect the number of dangerous and impaired drivers, and makes sure there's enough enforcement to manage each situation.

"During holidays or inclement weather, we routinely try to increase our officers who are dedicated to safe driving," Hann said. "This may be something we will have to monitor closely as well."