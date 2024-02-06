All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2020

Increase in Scott County coronavirus cases reported Wednesday

Nicolette Baker

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Scott County, for a total of 319, with 233 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Nine new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County. The county reports a total of 593 cases, with 455 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, five were from the City of Cape Girardeau, one from Jackson and three from elsewhere in Cape Girardeau County.

Four new cases were reported in Perry County (196 total, 183 recoveries and 4 deaths).

Stoddard County also reported four new cases (196 total, 164 recoveries, nine deaths).

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County (53 total, 43 recoveries, zero deaths).

In Illinois, three new cases were reported in Union County — two women in their 40s and one man in his 50s — for a total of 266, with 162 recoveries and 18 deaths. No new cases were reported in Alexander County (33 total, 25 recoveries, zero deaths).

