Incoming Cape city manager's accomplishments detailed

Kenneth Haskin, announced Monday as the next city manager of Cape Girardeau, has provided municipal officials with a detailed list of successes during his recently concluded tenure in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Haskin, 52, resigned as Texarkana's city manager in late March following eight years in the position.

From 2008 to 2013, he served as Texarkana's assistant city manager and director of economic development.

Haskin's statement

"To create solvency within our pension system, I renegotiated the public safety pension plan that previously did not require the police and fire unions to make concessions.

"After discovering parity pay was unconstitutional, I reformed and restructured our police budget by taking on the controversial parity-pay issue that has plagued the city (of Texarkana) financially for over 30 years and would have eventually bankrupted the city.

"Under my leadership, the city of Texarkana has received many accolades and awards over the past six years, including multiple certificates of achievement for excellence in financial reporting and distinguished budget presentation awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States.