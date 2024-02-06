All sections
NewsApril 21, 2021
Incoming Cape city manager's accomplishments detailed
Kenneth Haskin, announced Monday as the next city manager of Cape Girardeau, has provided municipal officials with a detailed list of successes during his recently concluded tenure in Texarkana, Arkansas. Haskin, 52, resigned as Texarkana's city manager in late March following eight years in the position...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kenneth Haskin will become city manager of Cape Girardeau in June.
Kenneth Haskin will become city manager of Cape Girardeau in June.Submitted

Kenneth Haskin, announced Monday as the next city manager of Cape Girardeau, has provided municipal officials with a detailed list of successes during his recently concluded tenure in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Haskin, 52, resigned as Texarkana's city manager in late March following eight years in the position.

From 2008 to 2013, he served as Texarkana's assistant city manager and director of economic development.

Haskin's statement

"To create solvency within our pension system, I renegotiated the public safety pension plan that previously did not require the police and fire unions to make concessions.

"After discovering parity pay was unconstitutional, I reformed and restructured our police budget by taking on the controversial parity-pay issue that has plagued the city (of Texarkana) financially for over 30 years and would have eventually bankrupted the city.

"Under my leadership, the city of Texarkana has received many accolades and awards over the past six years, including multiple certificates of achievement for excellence in financial reporting and distinguished budget presentation awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States.

Other touted achievements

  • Recruited a FedEx distribution center.
  • Negotiated a multi-million-dollar incentive package between the city and Cooper Tire Co., which was threatening to move to Mexico without an agreement to remain in Texarkana.
  • Created a public/private partnership with developers to build a 150-acre water park and a hotel/convention center.
  • Established Texarkana's first capital improvement plan.
  • Established the city's first tax increment finance (TIF) district.
  • Established Texarkana's business retention program.
  • Developed a business-friendly permitting system.
  • Upgraded the city's bond rating.
  • Decreased the unemployment rate from 5.7% to 4.6% in less than three years by establishing an incubator for small-business growth in Texarkana.

Cape plans

Haskin, who holds a bachelor's degree in sports management from Henderson State University in Arkansas and a master's degree in public administration from Webster University in St. Louis, will succeed Scott Meyer as Cape Girardeau city's CEO in June.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Haskin revealed what he termed his initial "focus" after settling in at city hall.

  • Build relationships with the mayor and each member of the City Council.
  • Establish working relationships with department heads and staff to learn city operations.
  • Identify current and future staffing needs.
  • Work with the City Council and staff to identify funding priorities and to develop an economic sustainability strategy.
  • Meet with Cape Girardeau County officials to identify and work on issues of importance to both entities.
  • Be visible and accessible in the community by becoming active in the community and region.

Haskin will appear at a news conference at noon Thursday in the chambers of Cape Girardeau City Council, 401 Independence St.

