Incendiary devices at home of suspect in missing woman case

WINDYVIILLE, Mo. -- Investigators found two incendiary devices at the Southwest Missouri home of a suspect in the disappearance of a woman who reportedly was held in a cage at the house, Springfield fire officials said.

The house near Windyville, an unincorporated community in Dallas County, burned to the ground Oct. 4.

James Phelps, 58, was renting the home. He and Timothy Norton, 56, have been jailed since September on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, who has not been seen since July.