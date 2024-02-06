The first annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, set for Jan. 24 and 25 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, with 24 teams from multiple states competing on a level playing field for barbecue bragging rights.

Ryan Eftink, co-owner of Cape Girardeau-based grill company Smokin Brothers, said he and several other people cooked up the idea in 2019, and have been building out the logistics ever since.

Eftink, who has been in the industry since 2002 and with Smokin Brothers since it began eight years ago, said this event will have a festival atmosphere.

A beer garden, live music from local favorites The Intention and Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass group The Hog Slop String Band, and more will fill the Show Me Center.

As for the competition itself, Eftink said the teams will each use identical equipment, provided by Smokin Brothers, and will all cook the same brisket and pork steaks.

Teams may select wood pellets from five varieties, also provided.

The only differentiator between teams is the spice or sauce profile they bring, Eftink said, and the cooking skill.

“It’s a level playing field,” he said.

And the judging is conducted by the public, Eftink said — all blind judging.

“Members of the public can try anybody’s but won’t know whose they’re trying,” Eftink said. “That way, the ballot boxes won’t get stuffed, and everyone has an equal opportunity to win.”

Regular admission tickets cover a pulled pork sandwich and side. Eventgoers may buy an additional ticket for a judging plate, which allows ticket holders to fill out a ballot ranking their favorites.