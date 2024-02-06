Inaugural 'Guns & Hoses' golf event to benefit Jackson police and fire

Brad Belcaster, manager and owner of Jackson's Bent Creek Golf Course, who has a police officer son and a son-in-law who was formerly a firefighter, said he's been thinking since the winter of a way to help first responders.

The way, said Belcaster, is an Aug. 19 benefit tournament to be known as "Guns & Hoses," aimed at supporting Jackson's police and fire departments.

"('Guns & Hoses') is not a new idea," said Belcaster, who said his son-in-law made him aware of a hockey tournament with the same name supporting public safety personnel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"It's new to me, though, and hopefully to Jackson," he said, adding he hopes "Guns and Hoses" will become an annual event.

Belcaster said as many as a dozen teams have pledged to participate as of Thursday.

SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties will be presenting sponsor for the late summer event with Montgomery Bank as lunch sponsor.

Stooges Restaurant is providing lunch; Three Eagles Distributing is donating product.

Chris Ward, independent financial adviser, is the beverage cart sponsor.

Particulars

Registration cost for the four-player scramble is $80 per player or $320 for a team.

The team cost is $400 if including a sponsor sign.