NewsSeptember 8, 2023
Inaugural 'farm to table' event a hit
Patrons partake in Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's inaugural "Farm to Table" event Thursday, Sept. 7...
Patrons partake in Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's inaugural "Farm to Table" event Thursday, Sept. 7. A section of South Hope Street was blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow an estimated 200 people to participate. Janna Clifton, UJRO executive director since January 2021, called the gathering a celebration honoring "farmers who grow our food and restaurants who prepare it." Clifton said she hopes Farm to Table will become an annual occurrence.
Patrons partake in Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's inaugural "Farm to Table" event Thursday, Sept. 7. A section of South Hope Street was blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow an estimated 200 people to participate. Janna Clifton, UJRO executive director since January 2021, called the gathering a celebration honoring "farmers who grow our food and restaurants who prepare it." Clifton said she hopes Farm to Table will become an annual occurrence.Jeff Long
