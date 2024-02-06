Inaugural 'farm to table' event a hit

Patrons partake in Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's inaugural "Farm to Table" event Thursday, Sept. 7. A section of South Hope Street was blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow an estimated 200 people to participate. Janna Clifton, UJRO executive director since January 2021, called the gathering a celebration honoring "farmers who grow our food and restaurants who prepare it." Clifton said she hopes Farm to Table will become an annual occurrence. Jeff Long