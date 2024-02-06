In the mail: Census invites should be arriving soon

Missouri residents should begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census any day now, said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau.

Stickel was appointed by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to head the local census efforts, and Community Partnership, formerly Community Caring Council, was awarded an access grant from Missouri Foundation for Health.

"The way our agency intersects with the public, organizations and businesses, it just makes sense that it's important, because of what we do," Stickel said.

"The most significant change to this year's census is it's primarily online," Stickel said. "In past, it was paper only."

At my2020census.gov, respondents can fill out the questionnaire, but there are other options. Respondents can request a paper copy or to complete the questionnaire by phone, Stickel said.

Or, if there's no internet access at home or people need some help filling it out, they can come by the Community Partnership office at 937 Broadway, suite 306, in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau can also provide assistance, she said.

"Missouri in general has pockets of hard-to-count areas," Stickel said. Rural, or non-English-speaking, or high poverty all contribute to the difficulty statewide, she said.

"In Southeast Missouri, ours is predominantly the rural nature of the area, and poverty," Stickel said.

Stickel said it will be interesting to see how the online option pans out.

"And, with the coronavirus scare, that will also be interesting," Stickel said. "If people aren't filling it out online, our workers are going door to door, and will people not answer the door?"

Stickel said census workers will be easily identifiable, and will be approaching non-responding households beginning in early May. They'll have an official badge and clothing, with a bag displaying the official census logo.

"The first thing they'll do is show their badge," Stickel said.

Census questions don't include asking about Social Security numbers, or political or religious affiliations, Stickel said: "If you have someone asking outside the standard census questions, don't answer them."