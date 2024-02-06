In snow, keep windshield wipers up, says local mechanic

Roy White recommends motorists who keep their vehicles outside at night should elevate their windshield wiper blades when snow is in the forecast.
"I would. That's what I've always done and it's worked very well for me," said White, who has operated Roy's Auto & Tire in Jackson since 2003.
The website www.thedrive.com, has different advice for drivers.
"Leave them down. Windshield arms are designed to push the wipers against the windshield because of wind coming from the front of the vehicle. When the arms are stood up, they're now subject to wind and forces for which they're not designed," according to the website. "They're at risk of damaging the gearing, which is often made of shockingly brittle plastic, that holds the wiper blades and arms securely to the windshield."
White respectfully disagrees.
"I'd rather have them up than be stuck to the windshield. You can tear them up trying to turn them on," said White, who operates his family-owned business with wife Robin and daughter Amber.
White said keeping the tank topped off is a good idea in inclement weather.
"Fill up, because if you get stranded on the road, you might have to sit there for a couple of hours and it's nice to have plenty of gas to keep you warm," he said.
White also advises keeping a few blankets in the car, and suggests if conditions are bad, simply stay home.
"The last snow we had, we had a lot of calls before it got here for tires. We put a lot of snow and all-season tires on," he said.
