In snow, keep windshield wipers up, says local mechanic

Roy White recommends motorists who keep their vehicles outside at night should elevate their windshield wiper blades when snow is in the forecast.

"I would. That's what I've always done and it's worked very well for me," said White, who has operated Roy's Auto & Tire in Jackson since 2003.

The website www.thedrive.com, has different advice for drivers.

"Leave them down. Windshield arms are designed to push the wipers against the windshield because of wind coming from the front of the vehicle. When the arms are stood up, they're now subject to wind and forces for which they're not designed," according to the website. "They're at risk of damaging the gearing, which is often made of shockingly brittle plastic, that holds the wiper blades and arms securely to the windshield."

White respectfully disagrees.