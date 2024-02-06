Flourish Night Out, an annual event typically drawing hundreds of visitors, was set for Thursday, but this year, it’ll look a bit different.

Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women produced by rustmedia, will host an entire week of virtual lunch date events next week, said rustmedia project and event manager Jamie Phillips.

The lunch series has been ongoing, as a 30-minute Facebook Live segment held at noon each Thursday, Phillips said.

A local woman is invited to share information or a demonstration, she added. These Flourish Lunch Dates have been an enjoyable way to socialize from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays while staying socially distant, she said.