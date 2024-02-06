Kyle Byington took the stand. He admitted pulling a dog leash tight around Jennifer Porzeinski's neck. He admitted he put a plastic bag over her face and secured it with zip ties to contain the blood that spilled from her mouth after she died. He admitted taking five hours to bury her. And he admitted he lied to the police and Porzeinski's family, who were trying to find her.

Jennifer Porzeinski

What he denied, however, was setting out to kill her, and killing her intentionally.

The second day of Byington's murder trial ended with the dramatic testimony of the defendant Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. A jury will decide Thursday, Dec. 14, whether to find Byington guilty of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Byington offered no defense on the corpse abandonment charge, but appeared to be trying to sow doubt about whether the state has met its obligations to prove first-degree murder.

First-degree murder is punishable by either death or imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole. Missouri statutes say a person commits first-degree murder if he or she knowingly causes the death of another person after deliberation upon the matter.

The prosecution set up its first-day testimony Tuesday, Dec. 12, around the idea Byington stated multiple times he didn't know where Porzeinski was or what happened to her. The defendant told the police multiple times that on a day in late January, Byington and Porzeinski had a mild verbal argument, and then she made a phone call for someone to come pick her up. He told police she left in a white car at around 2 a.m. and he never saw her again.

The case pivoted in April after a witness reached out to Porzeinski's mother, who told her that Porzeinski's body could be found on Byington's property. Police investigators secured a search warrant for Byington's property, where they found an area inside a thicket that appeared to have been recently dug.

During Wednesday's testimony, state Highway Patrol investigator Jeff Johnson told the jury that officers found the shallow grave at the same time he was interviewing Byington. During the middle of the interview, Johnson received a photo from an officer via text that showed a cross on the makeshift grave where Porzeinski was buried. When Johnson showed Byington the photo, his story changed, and he admitted to having killed the victim.

Byington told the court and police that he and Porzeinski were friends who at one point had a sexual relationship and that she would call from time to time and come stay with him.

He testified Wednesday that he and Porzeinski spent a good part of the day fixing up and cleaning up his mother's property. Byington's mother owns two houses on the same property near Patton, Missouri.

Byington told the jury that he stopped working in the midafternoon and began drinking, as did Porzeinski and Byington's mother. That evening, they built a bonfire and continued drinking through the night, he said.

Byington told the court that he went to bed at some point, and in the middle of the night, Porzeinski began attacking him in his bed. He said he pushed her off the bed and she fell to the floor, smashing her mouth, and causing injuries discussed in prior testimony.

Byington said at different times to officers that Porzeinski was "crazy". He said he didn't know why she attacked him.

"I didn't know," he said. "She started saying weird stuff. She said she was gonna get my daughter and that she's a spoiled brat."