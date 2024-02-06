In Bloom: Basking in nature at Pinecrest Azalea Gardens

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation is an activity people can still enjoy while maintaining social distancing.

With Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty of nature is Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in Cape Girardeau County.

Lisa Schamburg, who operates the gardens with her husband, Jim, said the gardens were started in 1963 by Carl and Mettie Penzel. Later, Gene and Linda Penzel ran the gardens, and the Schamburgs took over upon Gene's death in 2018.

"As his health started declining, he was looking for somebody to take it over and to keep it going because that's the legacy that his parents had started. He wanted to see it carry on," Lisa said of her husband's late step-father Gene.