Improvement district plan slated for public hearing

Cape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway.

The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast corner of the intersection of South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street.

According to a petition for the CID filed with the city clerk, the CID is owned by J.S. Coalter & Associates Inc.

According to Jason Coalter, president of J.S. Coalter & Associates, one of the main purposes of the CID is to fund improvements for vehicular ingress and egress to the site the CID occupies.

"There's going to be a left turn in and a left turn out that is currently being obstructed by a big concrete median that will be removed in order to make ingress and egress much safer," Coalter said.

The Missouri Department of Revenue defines a CID as a local special taxing district that collects revenue within its designated boundaries to pay for special public facilities, improvements or services.

If approved, the district may impose an annual district-wide special assessment of $1.25 per leasable square foot against each parcel of property within the district.