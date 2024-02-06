Impromptu witness to a wedding

Bryan Turney signs as a witness to the marriage Monday of Shana and Adam Crigger, left, outside the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Turney, a Southeast Missouri State University student who did not know the Criggers before the service, was taking photos nearby when he was asked to be a second witness.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.