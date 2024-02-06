Importance of compassion emphasized at annual MLK luncheon

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had no plan to become a civil rights leader. Why, then, did he endure police brutality, acts of violence, and all the acts of hate directed toward him, asked Pastor Ben Porter on Monday.

"I would go out on a limb to say he knew something that most still have not come to realize," Porter said.

Porter was keynote speaker for the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit. Porter leads Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau as its pastor and co-founder.

The luncheon, held over Zoom, was one of the concluding events of the Citywide Celebration Committee's annual celebrations held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In his speech, Porter argued individuals neglect to use their skills for the common good of the people.

"There is a 'people' in every city in America who has been stripped, has been wounded — the bottom of the totem pole," Porter said. "... There is a 'hood in every city in America that has been left for dead."

Porter cited the biblical parable of the good Samaritan — a story King must have known well, Porter said.

He ultimately argued change is not brought from institutions. Rather, action derives from the compassion of individual people, from all people acting as humanitarians like King did.

"Dr. Martin Luther King was an individual — he didn't come representing the church, and he didn't come representing the government," Porter said. "But he made a difference, because he was compelled by compassion."

What can an individual do for the downtrodden they see in their community? Bring them to your level, Porter said.