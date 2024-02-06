Importance of compassion emphasized at annual MLK luncheon

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had no plan to become a civil rights leader. Why, then, did he endure police brutality, acts of violence, and all the acts of hate directed toward him, asked Pastor Ben Porter on Monday.
"I would go out on a limb to say he knew something that most still have not come to realize," Porter said.
Porter was keynote speaker for the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit. Porter leads Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau as its pastor and co-founder.
The luncheon, held over Zoom, was one of the concluding events of the Citywide Celebration Committee's annual celebrations held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In his speech, Porter argued individuals neglect to use their skills for the common good of the people.
"There is a 'people' in every city in America who has been stripped, has been wounded — the bottom of the totem pole," Porter said. "... There is a 'hood in every city in America that has been left for dead."
Porter cited the biblical parable of the good Samaritan — a story King must have known well, Porter said.
He ultimately argued change is not brought from institutions. Rather, action derives from the compassion of individual people, from all people acting as humanitarians like King did.
"Dr. Martin Luther King was an individual — he didn't come representing the church, and he didn't come representing the government," Porter said. "But he made a difference, because he was compelled by compassion."
What can an individual do for the downtrodden they see in their community? Bring them to your level, Porter said.
"You can get off our high horse and you can put them on your horse," Porter said. "You can use your ability, your skills, your resources to make a difference in someone else's life."
In this spirit, the Citywide Celebration Committee hosted a week-long food drive, which concluded Monday. Every item donated will go to a nearby agency that provides for those in need.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Luncheon began 20 years ago to honor the humanitarian work of King.
Every year, the Citywide Celebration Committee presents the Dr. C. John Ritter Humanitarian Service Award at the luncheon.
Ritter was a local physician who died in 2002. He traveled many trips to Africa for medical missions, and the award in his name honors a local resident or organization for their service to the community.
Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the committee, presented this year's award to Aaron Boyd.
"We want to say 'thank you' for his countless years of service to the Dr. King Citywide Celebration Committee," Mitchell-Braxton said. "[He has] shown up for years to prepare the breakfast and luncheon in honor of the late Dr. King."
Mitchell-Braxton said Boyd has mentored youth and donated to various churches and venues in the Cape Girardeau area for several years.
The luncheon marked one of the last Citywide events held in honor of King.
The celebrations concluded Monday afternoon with the 26th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Gala at West Park Mall.
