'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River Campus

A production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two gentlemen bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure.

Roxanne Wellington, associate professor at SEMO's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance and the play's director, said the elaborate plot is a satire that ridicules the sensibilities of status in Victorian society. She said the play is a send up of the irony and hypocrisy of a people who placed so much importance on their class and name.

"Oscar Wilde is trying to make a point with these characters to skewer Victorian society," Wellington said. "But his characters are really good-hearted people that believe they have to put on these devices, make up lies in order to pursue the women of their dreams and be accepted in society."