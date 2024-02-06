All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Imo's Pizza will be added to Rhodes 101 convenience store in Jackson

About three months after opening convenience stores that house Imo's Pizza franchises in Perryville and Scott City, Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores has announced plans to add another dual location in Jackson. Brent Anderson, vice president of operations and business development for Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, said the company plans to upgrade its location at 2828 E. Main St. as soon as possible...

Tyler Graef

About three months after opening convenience stores that house Imo's Pizza franchises in Perryville and Scott City, Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores has announced plans to add another dual location in Jackson.

Brent Anderson, vice president of operations and business development for Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, said the company plans to upgrade its location at 2828 E. Main St. as soon as possible.

"As soon as we're able to secure the permits, which we think will be any day, we'll start the [demolition] and remodel," he said.

The convenience store on East Main Street is a Mercato Di Rodi owned by Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores.

After the remodeling, it will be rebranded like existing Rhodes 101 Stops to further consistency, Anderson said.

"We're known as Rhodes 101, and we want to make sure people know that brand is as strong as ever," he said. "It's sort of getting back to some of the basics."

The remodeled business also will house the pizza franchise, which Anderson said has been successful in the Scott City and Perryville locations.

"I think our brands match up," he said of Rhodes 101 Stops and Imo's Pizza. "We feel like the Imo's family is a lot like our Rhodes family in terms of their commitment from a people standpoint."

The planned expansion, he said, continues its focus on food and beverage service.

"And if I'm being frank, the Jackson market was screaming out loud, 'Please bring it here next,'" he said. "When we opened Perryville and Scott City, we thought it was just a tremendous step for that facility."

The Imo's Pizza is hiring, he said, and likely will add 20 to 25 new jobs to its workforce.

"It takes quite a bit to operate," he said. "I think it involves a bit more in terms of fresh product versus anything frozen. Everything is made fresh, the sausage is actually hand-pinched. ... To do that, you have to staff it with at least seven people in the evenings, so it's quite a task."

The company expects to have the remodel completed and have the business up and running sometime before March, Anderson said.

He said as the company continues to evaluate the performance of the convenience store/pizza franchises, they're on the lookout for other markets within their portfolio to expand.

"[Imo's Pizza] is obviously a brand we believe pretty strongly in, and our customers have kind of spoken loud and clear as to their preferences, because it's been overwhelmingly positive," he said.

Over the weekend, Anderson said the company also closed its location at 113 W. Jackson Blvd., across from the police station.

The location no longer met company standards, he said.

"It doesn't really fit necessarily what we like to offer [or the] brand standards that we've created throughout the years in terms of food service, a massive beverage offering, frontal parking, a drive-through," he said. "All the things we're noted for we just can't fit into that particular piece of real estate."

He said the company is seeking a new property in Jackson to build a new facility to better suit its needs.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
