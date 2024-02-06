Imo's Pizza will be added to Rhodes 101 convenience store in Jackson

About three months after opening convenience stores that house Imo's Pizza franchises in Perryville and Scott City, Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores has announced plans to add another dual location in Jackson.

Brent Anderson, vice president of operations and business development for Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, said the company plans to upgrade its location at 2828 E. Main St. as soon as possible.

"As soon as we're able to secure the permits, which we think will be any day, we'll start the [demolition] and remodel," he said.

The convenience store on East Main Street is a Mercato Di Rodi owned by Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores.

After the remodeling, it will be rebranded like existing Rhodes 101 Stops to further consistency, Anderson said.

"We're known as Rhodes 101, and we want to make sure people know that brand is as strong as ever," he said. "It's sort of getting back to some of the basics."

The remodeled business also will house the pizza franchise, which Anderson said has been successful in the Scott City and Perryville locations.

"I think our brands match up," he said of Rhodes 101 Stops and Imo's Pizza. "We feel like the Imo's family is a lot like our Rhodes family in terms of their commitment from a people standpoint."

The planned expansion, he said, continues its focus on food and beverage service.

"And if I'm being frank, the Jackson market was screaming out loud, 'Please bring it here next,'" he said. "When we opened Perryville and Scott City, we thought it was just a tremendous step for that facility."