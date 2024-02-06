All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 10, 2023

Immaculate Conception to hold 35th annual Spring Fling next month

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its Spring Fling Dinner Auction on Saturday, March 11, in the school gym. This year's theme is "Go WILD!" This is the 35th annual fundraiser for the school. The event includes dinner, raffles, games, a live auction and a silent auction. The funds raised will go to basic operations of the school and enable the school to keep tuition costs down...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its Spring Fling Dinner Auction on Saturday, March 11, in the school gym. This year's theme is "Go WILD!"

This is the 35th annual fundraiser for the school.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The event includes dinner, raffles, games, a live auction and a silent auction. The funds raised will go to basic operations of the school and enable the school to keep tuition costs down.

Tickets are $40 for the live event, which will include access to the virtual silent auction, live auction and a meal. Those who cannot attend may purchase a $10 ticket for the silent auction. They are available at https://event.auctria.com/367aac16-ad3a-4f19-96c6-85442cf61ba7.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy