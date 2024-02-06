Immaculate Conception to hold 35th annual Spring Fling next month

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its Spring Fling Dinner Auction on Saturday, March 11, in the school gym. This year's theme is "Go WILD!"
This is the 35th annual fundraiser for the school.
The event includes dinner, raffles, games, a live auction and a silent auction. The funds raised will go to basic operations of the school and enable the school to keep tuition costs down.
Tickets are $40 for the live event, which will include access to the virtual silent auction, live auction and a meal. Those who cannot attend may purchase a $10 ticket for the silent auction. They are available at https://event.auctria.com/367aac16-ad3a-4f19-96c6-85442cf61ba7.
