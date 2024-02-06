While the Jackson Christmas Parade was in full-swing Sunday night, another procession — one 170 years in the making — was about to begin.

Along with Bishop Edward Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and members of the Jackson Knights of Columbus, parishioners of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church gathered around the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse steps to honor the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, widely celebrated Dec. 8.

With candles and hymnal booklets in hand, the church members sang hymns and carried a cross, banners and a statue of the Virgin Mary back to the church at 208 S. Hope St.

The church’s inaugural Feast of the Immaculate Conception Marian procession began at the foot of the courthouse steps — the location of the church’s first Mass — and marks the beginning of what in planned to become an annual tradition for the church. This year, however, it also marks the start of a “Building our Church, Sharing our Faith, Growing our Community” capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new church building.

The existing building is only the second structure the church has had since it began in the 19th century, according to Deacon Al Stoverink. The campaign announced Sunday seeks to build the third.

“It’s really beautiful that we are able to line up our campaign with something that venerates the blessed mother,” Barbie Gibbs, campaign leadership chairwoman and parishioner, said of the procession. “In alignment with the Catholic Church, we wanted to have some sort of spiritual guidance for our whole campaign.”

“My vision is to build the most beautiful building in Southeast Missouri,” said parishioner Joe Starke, painter at Southeast Missouri State University, member of the building committee and organizer of Sunday’s Marian procession.

The campaign will be split into two phases as part of a several-year plan to build a new church building. The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $14 million, with phase one looking to secure just over $9.5 million for the church building.

“The second phase will be to build new offices, meeting rooms, a day chapel and a new rectory,” Stoverink said of the nearly $5 million second phase.

Stoverink said there are many reasons behind the need for a new building, including the growth of the parish, as membership sits just above 3,200.

Church is “bursting at the seams,” Stoverink said, noting chairs being added in the aisles of the sanctuary for Mass.

“[Parish membership] has grown a little over 1% a year over the last 20 years,” he said. “That’s been a pretty steady growth pattern.”

In addition to the insufficient seating, the current building lacks an adequate gathering space and has limited space for offices, meetings and other administrative support services. Built in 1962, there are many places in which the existing church building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including the restrooms.