Images in tornado's aftermath show destruction

Images from Glen Allen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5.
Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images portray heavily damaged homes and vehicles, with trees littering the roads.
Authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries.
