NewsApril 6, 2023

Images in tornado's aftermath show destruction

Images from GlenAllen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5. Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images portray heavily damaged homes and vehicles, with trees littering the roads...

Southeast Missourian
Destruction from a tornado in GlenAllen, Missouri. The storm roared through the county between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Destruction from a tornado in GlenAllen, Missouri. The storm roared through the county between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.Joshua Wells ~ Hyperlocal Extreme Weather

Images from Glen Allen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5.

Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images portray heavily damaged homes and vehicles, with trees littering the roads.

Authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries.

Local News

