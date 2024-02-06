To the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff — alongside dancers in horse masks — in his third “No School Today” YouTube video.
As of Tuesday night, the video spoof had reached more than 27,500 views.
“I’m gonna keep my horse in the barn you know; I will ratify that school is closed,” plaid-clad Glass in a cowboy hat raps in the video.
The first parody video featuring Glass and Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice, Baby” premiered in 2017; the second video, a parody of Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” debuted last year.
Glass said it’s “about putting smiles on the students’ faces.”
“I can remember when I was a kid; it was always great to hear school is canceled,” he said.
Career and Technology Center’s Randy McWilson produced this year’s video alongside two Cape Girardeau Central High School students, Glass and Glass’ daughter, Lisken.
“The shifting of the pitch does add a cringeworthy charm to it,” McWilson said of Glass’ vocals. The video was shot Thursday and Friday, he said, in preparation for inclement weather this week.
The lyrics this year were “an amalgamation” of McWilson, and CTC’s horticulturist teacher Brandon Maxfield, he said.
“We spent about seven hours shooting and recording the audio and probably about 20 hours on the edit,” McWilson said.
And 30 minutes before classes were canceled for Tuesday evening, he said, the video was finished.
The idea for the videos came from Glass, McWilson said. In case of inclement weather, Glass wanted to produce school cancellation videos in “a very special and unique way,” McWilson said.
“Everywhere I go, when winter weather starts, people say, ‘Hey, what’s going to be the snow day video this year?’” he said.
As for next year’s video, Glass said, “We always have plans.”
The “Old Town Road Parody” video can be found online at the Cape Girardeau School District Facebook account and at https://youtu.be/753wliadjOE.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.