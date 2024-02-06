All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 13, 2019

'I'm gonna keep my horse in the barn you know': Cape superintendent Glass raps to announce cancellation

To the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff — alongside dancers in horse masks — in his third “No School Today” YouTube video. As of Tuesday night, the video spoof had reached more than 27,500 views...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A screen-capture from the "Old Town Road Parody" video announcing a snow day for the Cape Girardeau School District.
A screen-capture from the "Old Town Road Parody" video announcing a snow day for the Cape Girardeau School District.

To the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff — alongside dancers in horse masks — in his third “No School Today” YouTube video.

As of Tuesday night, the video spoof had reached more than 27,500 views.

“I’m gonna keep my horse in the barn you know; I will ratify that school is closed,” plaid-clad Glass in a cowboy hat raps in the video.

The first parody video featuring Glass and Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice, Baby” premiered in 2017; the second video, a parody of Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” debuted last year.

Glass said it’s “about putting smiles on the students’ faces.”

“I can remember when I was a kid; it was always great to hear school is canceled,” he said.

Career and Technology Center’s Randy McWilson produced this year’s video alongside two Cape Girardeau Central High School students, Glass and Glass’ daughter, Lisken.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The shifting of the pitch does add a cringeworthy charm to it,” McWilson said of Glass’ vocals. The video was shot Thursday and Friday, he said, in preparation for inclement weather this week.

The lyrics this year were “an amalgamation” of McWilson, and CTC’s horticulturist teacher Brandon Maxfield, he said.

“We spent about seven hours shooting and recording the audio and probably about 20 hours on the edit,” McWilson said.

And 30 minutes before classes were canceled for Tuesday evening, he said, the video was finished.

The idea for the videos came from Glass, McWilson said. In case of inclement weather, Glass wanted to produce school cancellation videos in “a very special and unique way,” McWilson said.

“Everywhere I go, when winter weather starts, people say, ‘Hey, what’s going to be the snow day video this year?’” he said.

As for next year’s video, Glass said, “We always have plans.”

The “Old Town Road Parody” video can be found online at the Cape Girardeau School District Facebook account and at https://youtu.be/753wliadjOE.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy