To the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff — alongside dancers in horse masks — in his third “No School Today” YouTube video.

As of Tuesday night, the video spoof had reached more than 27,500 views.

“I’m gonna keep my horse in the barn you know; I will ratify that school is closed,” plaid-clad Glass in a cowboy hat raps in the video.

The first parody video featuring Glass and Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice, Baby” premiered in 2017; the second video, a parody of Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” debuted last year.

Glass said it’s “about putting smiles on the students’ faces.”

“I can remember when I was a kid; it was always great to hear school is canceled,” he said.

Career and Technology Center’s Randy McWilson produced this year’s video alongside two Cape Girardeau Central High School students, Glass and Glass’ daughter, Lisken.