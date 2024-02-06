Illinois woman wins $1 million with Missouri-bought ticket

ST. LOUIS — An Illinois resident has won a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket purchased in Missouri.
The Missouri Lottery said Thursday that Krystal Ringling of Edwardsville matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing. The prize was claimed at the St. Louis Lottery office Sept. 18.
Ringling purchased the ticket at Charlie’s Food Mart in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County.
